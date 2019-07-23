The former NBA player lives up to his promise as Blackwater drags Rain or Shine to a do-or-die match in their quarterfinals series

Published 11:25 PM, July 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Greg Smith is a man of his words.

The American import kept his promise as Blackwater lives to fight another day in the PBA Commissioner's Cup by dragging Rain or Shine to a do-or-die match in their best-of-three quarterfinals series.

Finishing with a terrible 2-of-11 clip from the field in their 80-83 Game 1 loss, Smith vowed he and Blackwater will not suffer the same fate.

"Am I confident? 120% confident we can win Game 2 and Game 3. I'll put my life on it. I know they're hungry, I'm hungry. I won't have a game like that again," Smith said after Game 1.

And the former NBA player did not disappoint as Blackwater eked out a 100-96 win in Game 2 on Tuesday, July 23, delivering 31 points on a healthy 11-of-15 shooting to go with 18 rebounds.

He also knocked down big shots down the stretch, scoring a fallaway jumper and a foul shot that gave his side a five-point lead with 30 seconds remaining.

"I think Game 1, I was a little too excited, a lot of my shots were kind of short here and there because I was just too excited to play," Smith said.

"This game, I just came in and became myself. Just took my time, be aggressive, took what the defense gave me."



Just like his initial prediction, Smith has assured Blackwater will be the one reaching the semifinals when it tangles with Rain or Shine in their sudden death match at the Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, July 25.

"Yes, I'm going to guarantee it. I'm that confident in my guys, I'm confident in me," he said. "As long as we play together and play hard, play smart, we're going to get this win." – Rappler.com