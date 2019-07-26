The KaTropa limit reigning Best Import of the Conference Justin Brownlee to a single point in the final quarter to draw first blood in the semifinals

Published 9:40 PM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – TNT put the shackles on Justin Brownlee in the endgame to escape Barangay Ginebra, 95-92, in Game 1 of the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 26.

Terrence Jones and Troy Rosario drained key baskets late as the KaTropa limited Brownlee just when the Gin Kings needed him the most to complete their come-from-behind win and draw first blood in the best-of-five series.

Rosario – who had 24 points and 10 rebounds – scored 4 straight points to put TNT up 91-89 before Jones – who delivered 24 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 steals – sank two buckets in the final two minutes that settled the score.

Ginebra was primed to take the series opener after leading 78-70 through 3 quarters behind Brownlee, but the reigning Best Import of the Conference was limited to a single point in the final frame as they saw their lead vanish.

After Jones drove past Joe Devance to give the KaTropa a three-point advantage, the Gin Kings had one final chance to send the game to overtime only to witness Joe Devance's three-point try miss as time expired.

Tony Semerad finished with 17 points for TNT before suffering a left shoulder injury in the final minute, while Jayson Castro and Roger Pogoy added 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.

Despite being contained, Brownlee still churned out a near triple-double of 23 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 steals, while Stanley Pringle and LA Tenorio chipped in 18 points apiece in the loss.

Game 2 is on Sunday, July 28, at the same venue.

The Scores

TNT 95 - Jones 24, Rosario 24, A. Semerad 17, Castro 13, Pogoy 10, Trollano 6, Heruela 2, Washington 0, Taha 0, Reyes 0, Magat 0.

Ginebra 92 - Brownlee 23, Pringle 18, Tenorio 18, Devance 11, Aguilar 8, Slaughter 7, Caguioa 7, Caperal 0, Mariano 0, Thompson 0, Teodoro 0.

Quarters: 23-24, 51-50, 70-78, 95-92

– Rappler.com