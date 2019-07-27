Sam Abueva, wife of suspended PBA superstar Calvin Abueva, reveals shocking details of their marriage

Published 2:13 AM, July 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The wife of suspended PBA superstar Calvin Abueva took to social media to reveal how his husband allegedly mistreated her and their children.

Sam Abueva went live on Instagram on Saturday, July 27, narrating the instances she was physically hurt by the Phoenix forward during their marriage hours after posting screenshots of CCTV footage of the alleged abuse.

"Last year, 2018 January, tumakas kami ng mga anak ko sa kaniya kasi sobra na 'yung threat niya sa akin. Sasaksakin na niya ko, babarilin niya na ko," Sam said.

(January last year, my children and I escaped from him because he was threatening me. He said he'll stab me and shoot me.)

The two were separated for months last year – a time when Abueva was indefinitely suspended by Alaska for a week-long hiatus and eventually traded to Phoenix – before they reconciled.

But according to Sam, the physical abuse continued, even when she was pregnant.

"Three weeks bago 'yung July 10, nag-spotting ako kasi lasing siya, dinaganan niya 'yung tiyan ko, na-ospital ako noon," she said.

(Three weeks before July 10, I was spotting because he was drunk and he put his weight on my belly and I was hospitalized.)

"So lumabas ako ng hospital, July 8, pinipilit niya akong galawin. Dinudugo ako, sabi ko hindi puwede kasi makukunan ako, ayoko mawalan ng anak. Doon siya nagwala."

(I was discharged from the hospital on July 8 and he was forcing himself on me. I was bleeding and I told him we can't do it because I didn't want to have a miscarriage. That's when he snapped.)

"July 10, kinausap ko siya na huwag na tayo mag-away kasi ang sama na ng pakiramdam ko. Doon na siya nagwala. 'Yung video na sinasabi niya na nanakawan kami, sinira niya 'yun."

(July 10, I told him that we shouldn't fight anymore because I wasn't felling well. That's when he snapped again. The video containing the moment he says we were robbed, he destroyed that.)

"Mayroon din video dito na nagwawala siya, lahat 'yun sinira niya 'yun. Tinatakpan na ko ng mama ko kasi tinatamaan na niya talaga ako. Umalis siya pero alam din ng team niya, nandito sila."

(He also has a video of him having an outburst, he destroyed all of that. My mom was covering me because he was already hitting me. He left but his team knew that happened because they were here.)

Sam also exposed Calvin for his infidelity.

"Kaya sa sinasabi mo Calvin – na wala kang ginawa, na mabait ka – patunayan mo. Nasaan? Ebidensya mo, pakita mo. Sinabi mo last year na nanlalaki ako Calvin, sige nga, patunayan mo," she said.

(For all the things you said Calvin – that you've done nothing wrong, that you're a good man – prove it. Show your proof. You told me I was cheating on you last year, prove it Calvin.)

"Patunayan mo lahat 'yan kasi ako, lahat ng hawak ko nandito sa akin. Sinasabi niyo may mga bina-block na mga babae, paano? Dalawa 'yung nabuntis mo. Nasaan? Pinanagutan mo? Hindi. 'Di ba? Hinahabol ka, tinataguan mo."

(Prove all of that because I have evidence. You impregnated two women. Did you support them? No. They came for you but you're hiding from them.)

"Tinanggap kita December nagmamakaawa ka sa akin na tanggapin kita at magbabago ka na. Tinanggap kita, pero anong ginawa mo sa akin ngayon? Gusto mo pa rin akong sirain. Ha? Gusto mo ko sirain."

(I took you back in December because you're begging me to take you back and you said you'll change. I took you back, but what are you doing to me? You want to destroy my reputation.)

"Kaya lang ako nagkaganito dahil 'yung anak ko na nakakita lahat ng ginagawa niya – ito 'yung madaling araw gumigising – nanginginig siya, gusto niyang yakapin ko siya nang mahigpit."

(I'm only like this because my child saw everything he did. My child was shaking and he wanted me to hug him tight.)

"Pinapabuksan niya sa akin lagi 'yung ilaw dahil sinasabi niyang natatakot siya sa daddy niya. Nandoon na kami sa punto na ganoon."

(My child wanted me to keep the lights on because he's already afraid of his daddy. We've already reached that point.)

Sam added she is taking legal action against Calvin, who has not played in the PBA since he was indefinitely suspended for clotheslining TNT import Terrence Jones and for his obscene gestures towards actress Maika Rivera.

"Sinasabi ko lang 'yung side ko para hindi na niya kayo maloko pa. Saka 'yung nagsasabi na bakit hindi ko siya nireklamo? May kaso na ito. Gusto ko lang talagang malaman niyo para hindi na rin kayo maloko dahil nga pagod na ako."

(I'm only airing my side so he won't be able to fool all of you again. I've already filed a case. I just want all of you to know so he won't be able to fool you because I'm already tired.)

"Naapektuhan na ako, naaapektuhan na 'yung mga anak ko. Hindi siya nagsasabi ng totoo eh. Two weeks na siyang hindi niya kinakausap yung mga bata."

(I'm affected, my children are affected. He's not telling the truth. It's already been two weeks since he's not talked to the children.)

Calvin was recently fined by Phoenix for seeing action in a "ligang labas" game in Montalban, Rizal, but Sam said there is another story behind his participation in the barangay league.

"Mayroon pang nagsabi sa akin na nag-ligang labas daw siya noong July 21 dahil daw birthday ng anak niya. Oo, birthday ng anak namin 'yun pero never niyang binati, wala siyang ginawa."

(Someone told me he played in an outside league on July 21 because it was our child's birthday. Yes, it was our child's birthday but he didn't greet him, he didn't do anything.)

"Ginamit lang niya na excuse para mag-ligang labas. Kahit sino ginagamit niya, grabe siya."



(He just used it as an excuse to play in the outside league. He's using everyone.)

Sam warned Calvin of what is coming his way.

"Kaya Calvin, magtutuos tayo. 'Wag kang sinungaling. Magpakatotoo ka. 'Yun lang ang masasabi ko sa 'yo."

(We'll face each other, Calvin. Stop lying. Be true to yourself. That's the only thing I can say to you.) – Rappler.com