All lies, says Calvin Abueva after his wife Sam accuses him of physically hurting her and impregnating two women

Published 8:34 AM, July 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just a pack of lies.

Calvin Abueva denied everything his wife, Sam Abueva, accused him of as they went back-and-forth on social media with revelations against each other.

Broadcasting himself on a live video that is now deleted from his new Instagram account @abuevacalvinthebeast, Calvin asked his fans not to believe Sam.

Sam, who was the first to go live on Instagram using Calvin's former account @calvinabuevaofficial, alleged that her husband physically hurt her even if she was pregnant and that he impregnated two women.

"Hey guys, sa mga followers ko, doon sa lumang IG ko, 'wag kayong maniwala doon kasi hiwalay na po kami at wala na po akong communication doon. Siya na po ang humahawak ng old IG ko na @calvinabuevaofficial," he said.

(To my followers in my old IG account, don't believe her because we're already separated and I don't have any communication with her. She's the one using my old IG account of @calvinabuevaofficial.)

"Ito 'yung IG ko ngayon and not the old one. Lahat ng mga nandoon is kababalaghan at walang katotohanan. 'Yung pinapakita niya, gusto ko pakita niya ang katotohanan."

(This is my new IG account and not the old one. Everything she said there is pure fantasy and untrue. Whatever she's showing there, I want her to show the truth.)

Sam also posted screenshots of CCTV footages of the alleged abuse and said Calvin had hurt her in their 9 years together.

"Sa lahat ng mga fans ko na nadamay, lalo na sa family ko... nanggigigil ako. Actually, wala, nakakagigil. Nag-question question pa siya about sa akin. Actually, it's not true," Calvin said.

(To all the fans who were involved, especially to my family... I'm furious. She even had the followers ask questions about me. Actually, those are not true.)

"Ako okay lang ako mawala career, mawala pamilya ko, okay lang ako dahil hindi ko kagagawan lahat ng maling ito."

(I'm okay with losing my career and family, I'm okay with it because this is not my fault.)

Through his Instagram Stories, Calvin hinted that Sam had committed infidelity.

"Masarap bang mag-Bora hangga't wala 'yung asawa mo? Iba ang kasama mo?"

(Does it feel good to go to Boracay when your husband is not around? When you're with someone else?)

Calvin has not played in the PBA for almost two months since he was suspended indefinitely by the league for clotheslining TNT import Terrence Jones and for making obscene gestures towards actress Maika Rivera.

He recently played in a "ligang labas" in Montalban, Rizal, but was fined by his mother team Phoenix for "breach of team policies and rules." – Rappler.com