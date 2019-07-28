Barangay Ginebra is a loss away from being dethroned as PBA Commissioner's Cup champion by TNT

Published 10:55 PM, July 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee has his fingers crossed that Barangay Ginebra will be able to show its "never-say-die" spirit as it teeters on the brink of having its title-retention campaign doomed by TNT.

The Gin Kings are a loss away from being dethroned as PBA Commissioner's Cup champions after going down 0-2 to the KaTropa in their best-of-five semifinals series following a 71-88 loss on Sunday, July 28.

"It's having that never-say-die attitude," Brownlee – who finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 steals – told reporters when asked about overcoming the series deficit.

"I know coach [Tim Cone] will definitely go make some adjustments being 0-2 so just come in tomorrow and see what he got to say and then approach the game with a never-say-die-type attitude."

After keeping the match close in their 92-95 Game 1 defeat, Ginebra had a completely different story in Game 2 as it struggled to make shots, especially in the second half.

The Gin Kings were limited to a measly 29 points combined in the last two quarters, ending in their lowest scoring output in a game with Brownlee playing.

But Brownlee said it is just the way the cookie crumbles.

"Sometimes it would be like that, but I mean, you just got to give them a lot of credit. We missed some shots today but their defense has been very tough."

Brownlee also highlighted that they need to prevent TNT from having good looks from long distance after the KaTropa hit 16 three-pointers compared to the Gin Kings' 5 triples.

'We just got to try to guard the three-point line better and not [just] hope they miss, we got to make them miss. I think if we can contain some of their three-pointers, I think we'll be pretty good," he said.

Ginebra seeks to stave off elimination and extend the series when it tangles with TNT in the all-important Game 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, July 30. – Rappler.com