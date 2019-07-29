The Beermen gain a 2-0 lead over the Elasto Painters in their best-of-five semifinals series after storming back from down 29 points

Published 9:32 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel shot the lights out to erase a 29-point deficit and cruise to a 117-105 romp of Rain or Shine in Game 2 of the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, July 29.

The Beermen barely missed the services of sharpshooter Marcio Lassiter as they drained 18 three-pointers to gain a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series and move one win away from punching their ticket to the finals.

Leading the three-point party was Chris Ross, who drained a career-high 10 triples en route to a personal-best 34 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals in the awe-inspiring 41-point turnaround.

The Elasto Painters were primed to avenge their 105-111 Game 1 loss two days ago and knot the series score as they led 44-15 in the 2nd quarter until Ross and Co. found their stride from long range.

Down 28-51, San Miguel erected a blistering 21-0 run highlighted by 5 straight triples from Ross, Alex Cabagnot, and Von Pessumal, and entered the halftime break trailing by just 3 points, 49-52.

It only got worse for Rain or Shine since, as it never recovered from its monumental meltdown and even got buried by as much as 23 points.

Also locked in from long range for the Beermen were import Chris McCullough, who sank 3 triples and finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals, and Terrence Romeo, who buried 3 treys and had 12 points and 4 assists.

Cabagnot finished with 17 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds; Christian Standhardinger added 15 points and 4 rebounds; while June Mar Fajardo had 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the victory.

Import Carl Montgomery delivered 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Elasto Painters, but they just could not break their bad habits as they wasted a humongous lead for the second time in the conference.

Rain or Shine squandered a 25-point cushion in a 105-107 loss to NorthPort more than a month ago.

Game 3 is on Wednesday, July 31, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores

San Miguel 117 - Ross 34, McCullough 22, Cabagnot 17, Standhardinger 15, Fajardo 14, Romeo 12, Pessumal 3, Rosser 0, Mamaril 0, Santos 0, Tubid 0, Nabong 0, Zamar 0.

Rain or Shine 105 - Montgomery 24, Nambatac 15, Daquioag 13, Yap 12, Ponferada 8, Belga 8, Norwood 6, Torres 5, Mocon 5, Borboran 4, Alejandro 3, Onwubere 2, Rosales 0.

Quarters: 13-34, 49-52, 89-73, 117-105.

– Rappler.com