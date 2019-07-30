'Claims of domestic violence and neglect have no place in our team and are seriously considered and mulled over by the company,' says Phoenix after Calvin Abueva's pregnant wife accused him of domestic violence and infidelity

Published 3:57 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva has been embroiled in another controversy after his wife accused him of physical abuse, and his PBA team Phoenix said it is up to him to take responsibility for his actions.

Over the weekend, the enigmatic star was accused by his pregnant wife Sam Abueva of domestic violence and infidelity throughout their 9-year relationship.

Sam posted screenshots of CCTV footages supporting her claim and an edited photo of Calvin behind bars on Instagram, saying in a live video she had already filed a case against her estranged husband.

In his new Instagram account, Calvin refuted the allegations.

"Claims of domestic violence and neglect have no place in our team and are seriously considered and mulled over by the company," Phoenix said in a statement.

"Once a full and appropriate legal procedure of these allegations is conducted, the team will assess the situation further and from these decide Calvin's fate with the team."

Calvin has not played for the Fuel Masters for two months now after being indefinitely suspended by the PBA for clotheslining TNT import Terrence Jones and for making obscene gestures towards actress Maika Rivera in a game.

Phoenix said Calvin will remain suspended unless he shows "willingness and ability to change his behavior."

"The responsibility and cure for his behavior rests with Calvin. He can step up and accept responsibility for his actions and take responsibility for his recovery – it is his choice," the Fuel Masters said.

"Our game of basketball must be a game of rules and the fair and objective application of those rules. As a franchise, the Fuel Masters have always lived up to that."

"But as much as we love the game of basketball, how we live as a community is equally important."

Phoenix added it will continue to provide moral support to Calvin and his family, even if he had not reached out to the team even prior to the recent incidents. – Rappler.com