No Gilas Pilipinas talk for Chris McCullough – for now – as his 51-point explosion goes to waste in San Miguel’s loss to Rain or Shine

Published 9:03 AM, August 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Chris McCullough set aside talks on Gilas Pilipinas after his career game in the PBA did not end the way he wanted to.

San Miguel failed to sweep Rain or Shine in the Commissioner's Cup semifinals even after McCullough erupted for a PBA career-high 51 points as the Beermen suffered a 104-112 loss in Game 3 on Wednesday, July 31.

The former NBA player hinted on his desire to become part of the national team when he tweeted a day before Game 3 "naturalized player for Gilas" with an emoji of a man raising his hands.

Naturalized player for Gilas.... — Chris McCullough (@brisskuno) July 30, 2019

But McCullough did not want to talk about it as the Beermen missed on their first try to book their ticket to the finals.

"Not now," McCullough curtly replied when asked about the matter by reporters.



McCullough also did not have a definite answer why San Miguel faltered despite being up by as many as 5 points in the final quarter.

"I don't know. Bad calls maybe. We just didn't finish the game," he said.



For now, McCullough remains focused on the task at hand with the Beermen seeking to dispatch the Elasto Painters when they meet in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 2, to avoid a winner-take-all match.

"I think everybody needs to be locked in. Once you step in the arena, lock in and just get ready. Prepare for the game, go to practice, prepare for the game, that's it." – Rappler.com