Barangay Ginebra surrenders its throne in the PBA Commissioner's Cup after falling prey to TNT

Published 9:12 AM, August 02, 2019

MOVING FORWARD. Justin Brownlee and Barangay Ginebra will now turn their focus on reclaiming their crown in the Governors' Cup. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – To be the best, beat the best.

Tim Cone said TNT has a promising chance to capture the PBA Commissioner's Cup championship after dethroning defending titlist Barangay Ginebra in their semifinals series.

Not allowing the best-of-five affair go the distance, the KaTropa finished off the Gin Kings in 4 games with a resounding 103-92 victory on Thursday, August 1.

TNT will face the winner of the other semifinals pairing between San Miguel and Rain or Shine, and according to Cone, their tormentors are capable of winning it all against either teams.

The Beermen hold a 2-1 series lead and are one win away from setting a finals date with the KaTropa, but momentum is on the side of the Elasto Painters following their Game 3 triumph.

"They played better than we did and they proved to be the better team than us," Cone told reporters after the loss."

"I think they have a good shot at winning the championship and even going after San Miguel – if it would be San Miguel – it will be an interesting series."

Cone admitted Ginebra failed to keep its bearings in order to keep its title-retention bid running.

The Gin Kings were ahead 62-58 at halftime but were held to just 40 points in the second half as their foes scored 55.

"I think we lost our poise a little bit. We started rushing and taking tough shots and they took advantage of it," Cone said.

Now eliminated, Ginebra will turn its focus on reclaiming its crown in the Governors' Cup. – Rappler.com