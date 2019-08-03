LIVE UPDATES: TNT KaTropa vs San Miguel Beermen - PBA Finals 2019 Game 1
MANILA, Philippines – Old foes meet again.
Powerhouse teams TNT KaTropa and San Miguel Beermen vie for supremacy as they meet in a best-of-seven series for the PBA Commissioner's Cup championship starting Sunday, August 4, at the Araneta Coliseum.
Reclaiming lost glory is the theme for TNT, which has not won a title for the last 4 seasons and only returned to the finals for the first time in two years.
The KaTropa also seek to exact revenge on their finals opponents, who had defeated them in the last 6 times they faced each other in the playoffs.
San Miguel, meanwhile, eyes to further establish its status as the best team in recent years as it guns for its eighth championship in the last 14 conferences.
Having triumphed in the Philippine Cup a couple of months ago, the Beermen can keep their bid for a rare Grand Slam running should they capture their second title of the season.
Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
Follow Rappler's live blog below:2019 PBACommsCupFinals G1 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
