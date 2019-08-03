GAME SCHEDULE: TNT KaTropa vs San Miguel Beermen PBA Finals 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Flagship versus flagship.
It will be an all-out war in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals as powerhouse teams San Miguel and TNT vie for the grand prize in a best-of-seven series.
The Beermen are looking to extend their reign in the league as they gun for their eighth title in the last 14 conferences and their second this season following their triumph in the Philippine Cup a couple of months ago.
Meanwhile, the KaTropa are eyeing to reclaim their lost glory as they shoot for their first championship in 4 years.
Below is the schedule of the finals:
