Jones unstoppable as TNT crushes San Miguel in Game 1
MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Jones issued a near-triple-double to lead TNT to a dominant 109-96 victory over San Miguel in Game 1 of the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 4.
Jones delivered 41 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 blocks, while 4 locals breached double figures as the KaTropa drew first blood in the best-of-seven affair behind a strong first-quarter showing.
Down 17-19 midway through the opening frame, TNT unloaded a confidence-breaking 20-0 run and never relinquished its hold of the lead until the final buzzer.
Game 2 is on Wednesday, August 7, at the same venue. – Rappler.com
