Videos also reveal that Terrence Jones stepped on Chris Ross' left leg for a couple of seconds right after the hit

Published 12:01 AM, August 05, 2019

PAINFUL. Chris Ross suffers a double whammy as San Miguel loses Game 1. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Play basketball or play dirty.

Those are the options Chris Ross is giving Terrence Jones after the San Miguel guard was elbowed in the face by the TNT import in a 96-109 loss in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals on Sunday, August 4.

Ross was closely guarding Jones late in the 3rd quarter before he fell down on the floor following the hit.

"I felt like he purposely went after my nose," Ross said of Jones. "I know you've seen Mo Tautuaa wears a mask now, the same thing happened to him. He's done it to multiple people where he is literally going for people's noses."

"I'm not the first one, Mo has a mask for it, he broke his nose, I'm not sure if he had surgery. That's what he does."



Rubbing salt to the wound, videos revealed Jones stepped on Ross' left leg for about two seconds right after the hit.

"They said it was an accident but when it's an accident… if I step on your toe right, you're going to go right off, right? His legs stood there," Ross said.

"Those certain things aren't basketball plays. If we're going to play basketball, we'll play basketball. If you want to play dirty, we'll play dirty too. We'll take note of that going to Game 2."

Chris Ross says he feels Terrence Jones intentionally elbowed him in the nose in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals between San Miguel and TNT. #PBAFinals | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/fOtuAMBzCM — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 4, 2019

Ross did not go scot-free from the incident.

"I busted my lip. My nose is kind of feeling weird. But it's the game."



Ross and San Miguel will look to redeem themselves when they meet TNT in Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 7. – Rappler.com