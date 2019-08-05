Marinerong Pilipino opens its campaign in the Foundation Cup by manhandling Hazchem, while debuting Black Mamba turns back Alberei

Published 10:16 PM, August 05, 2019

OBLITERATION. Eloy Poligrates and Marinerong Pilipinas prove too strong for Hazchem. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Eloy Poligrates put on a show late as Marinerong Pilipino showed its pedigree with a 118-71 domination of Hazchem in the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Monday, August 5.

The bull-strong Cebuano guard fired 9 of his 19 points in the 4th quarter to the delight of the Skippers faithful on top of his 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals to guide his side to their first win of the tourney.

JR Alabanza was actually the one to start the rout, unfurling 15 of his 17 points in the first half on top of 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks as he led the Skippers' 26-15 start in what was a precursor to the 47-point rout.

Dan Sara also did his damage with 12 points and 4 rebounds, Jordan Rios got 11 points and 6 boards, and William McAloney registered a double-double with his 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 rejections.

Former PBA player Mark Yee and former National University guard Rev Diputado also put up 10 as all 12 Marinerong Pilipino players scored in the outing.

Fifty-three points came from the bench, which is definitely a positive sign for the squad after missing out the semifinals in the Aspirants' Cup.

"Like I told them, as long as we're healthy and we're always there, we have a good chance this conference," said coach Yong Garcia in Filipino as Marinerong Pilipinas grabbed an early leadership of Group A at 1-0.

The Skippers easily dismantled the Green Warriors thanks to their 53% shooting from the field as they tasted a lead as high as 52, 114-62, in the endgame.

Raymark Matias was the lone bright spot for Hazchem with 17 points and 3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Black Mamba crawled from an 18-point hole in the 4th quarter and stunned Alberei, 86-82.

Dahrell Caranguian unloaded 9 of his 22 points in the final frame as he spurred the Energy Drink's crippling 21-0 run that turned an 18-point deficit, 61-79, with 8:24 remaining to an 82-79 lead with 2:32 minutes to play.

"I told them we just have to play tough defense," said coach Vis Valencia of the turnaround. "We're trying to do full court press. We're already down so we did what we could and it worked."



Caranguian, the fearless guard out of De Ocampo Memorial College, also grabbed 7 rebounds and 2 assists in the breakthrough win for the debuting Black Mamba.

Clark Derige added a double-double with his 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals, while John Tayongtong got 10 points – 6 coming in the payoff period – to go with 3 boards, 1 assist, and 1 block.

Bobby Balucanag also did his share with 8 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 rejections.



"I told them I want our first game to be a statement. We're a rookie team so I just want us to have a good start," Valencia added in a mix of Filipino and English."

Alberei squandered a golden chance for its first win in the developmental ranks as it dropped to 0-2 in Group B.

Reil Cervantes triggered the Kings' 16-3 third-quarter breakaway that turned a slim 55-54 advantage to a 71-57 lead, but fired blanks when the Kings needed him the most in the clutch.

The ex-pro out of Far Eastern University uncorked 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists in the losing cause.

Jonathan Parreno also saw his 15-point performance on an efficient 4-of-5 clip from deep flushed down the drain in the meltdown.

The Scores

Marinerong Pilipino vs Hazchem

Marinerong Pilipino 118 - Poligrates 19, Alabanza 17, Sara 12, Rios 11, McAloney 10, Diputado 10, Yee 10, Arim 8, Solis 7, Clarito 7, Juanico 4, Saguiguit 3.

Hazchem 71 - Matias 17, Acain 9, Caparida 9, Elmejrab 8, Trinidad 8, Dagupio 6, Sicat 5, Serrano 5, Adviento 3, Moraga 1, Ynion 0, Mendez 0, Arellano 0, Glorioso 0, Dela Pena 0.

Quarters: 26-16, 56-31, 86-53, 118-71.

Black Mamba vs Alberei

Black Mamba 86 - Caranguian 22, Derige 14, Tayongtong 10, Balucanag 8, Bolos 7, Vidal 5, Sison 5, Carongoy 4, Castro 4, Medina 4, Gadon 3, Barua 0, Santiago 0.

Alberei 82 - Cervantes 23, Parreno 15, Velasquez 13, Manzo 11, Abad 6, Tano 4, Yasa 3, Ollano 3, Tomilloso 2, Diaz 2, Saldana 0, Rebollos 0, Palattao 0.

Quarters: 26-23, 51-55, 59-73, 86-82.

– Rappler.com