The Beermen waste a 17-point lead but pull through when it mattered against the KaTropa

Published 10:22 PM, August 07, 2019

ALL TIED UP. June Mar Fajardo and San Miguel avoid falling to a 0-2 hole in the finals series. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel had the breaks go its way in the endgame en route to a 127-125 double overtime win over TNT in Game 2 of the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 7.

Despite wasting a 17-point lead, the Beermen capitalized on the KaTropa missing from the free throw line when it mattered most and Terrence Jones getting ejected to level the best-of-seven affair at 1-1.

Chris McCullough finished with 32 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, while Terrence Romeo caught fire from deep with 29 points off 6 triples to go with 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

Game 3 is on Friday, August 9, at the same venue. – Rappler.com