San Miguel escapes TNT in double OT to tie finals series
MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel had the breaks go its way in the endgame en route to a 127-125 double overtime win over TNT in Game 2 of the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 7.
Despite wasting a 17-point lead, the Beermen capitalized on the KaTropa missing from the free throw line when it mattered most and Terrence Jones getting ejected to level the best-of-seven affair at 1-1.
Chris McCullough finished with 32 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals, while Terrence Romeo caught fire from deep with 29 points off 6 triples to go with 4 assists and 2 rebounds.
Game 3 is on Friday, August 9, at the same venue. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.