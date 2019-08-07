Since joining San Miguel, Terrence Romeo's offensive game has taken a back seat but he finally shows in Game 2 that he's still the same scoring juggernaut

LEVELLED. Terrence Romeo and San Miguel escape TNT to tie the finals series. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Some things never change for Terrence Romeo.

Romeo shot the lights out just when San Miguel needed a scoring punch as he fired 29 points in a nail-biting 127-125 win over TNT in Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals on Wednesday, August 7.

A three-time scoring champion during his time with NorthPort, Romeo was forced to take a back seat on offense as he joined a San Miguel squad boasting a roster chock-full of talented veterans.

But after being urged to find his shot, Romeo showed he's still the same offensive juggernaut he was before by putting up his highest scoring output for San Miguel, which tied the best-of-seven duel at 1-1.

"The whole time I'm with San Miguel, I never look to shoot. We have so many scorers that I only shoot the ball when there's an opportunity. Most of the time, I try to find my teammates," Romeo said in Filipino.

"After Game 1, boss Alfrancis [Chua] told me to find my scoring so when the defense collapses on me, I can pass the ball better."

Romeo was crucial in giving San Miguel a 17-point advantage in the first half, erupting for 16 points in the first two quarters.

Although San Miguel squandered their double-digit lead and saw TNT take the upper hand late, Romeo saved the day by draining the three-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

He did all of that with supreme efficiency, shooting a healthy 10-of-14 clip from the field and 6-of-8 from long range.

"We just needed to focus. We needed to win. We need to be locked in and we need to value every possession," Romeo said.

San Miguel would need Romeo to deliver the same dazzling performance when it shoots for a 2-1 lead against TNT in Game 3 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 10. – Rappler.com