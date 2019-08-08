Chris Ross plays a crucial role in getting Terrence Jones ejected in Game 2 of the PBA finals as San Miguel survives TNT to level the series

Published 5:01 PM, August 08, 2019

ALL MENTAL. Chris Ross and Terrence Jones continue to go at it in the PBA finals. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Not another busted lip would prevent Chris Ross from pestering Terrence Jones in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Ross vowed to continue playing mind games with TNT even at the expense of his body as he played a crucial role for San Miguel in a double overtime 127-125 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday, August 7.

The San Miguel guard was critical in getting the TNT import tossed out with 21 seconds left in the first extra period as Jones earned his second technical foul for second motion when he hit Ross in the face with his arm.

It was the second time Ross suffered a busted lip in the best-of-seven duel from Jones, but the win made it all worth it as San Miguel knotted the series at 1-1. (READ: Ross feels elbow to the face from Jones done on purpose)

"I got two busted lips now from the same person," Ross said after finishing with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

"He's a great player, you got to play some mind games. I'm going to play mind games out there, and if he's not mentally strong enough for it, then that's his fault."

But Ross clarified he will not go to the extent of hurting another player, employing the same tactics he used against NorthPort in the quarterfinals and Rain or Shine in the semifinals.

"I'm not doing anything dirty. I'm not talking trash. I'm just playing mind games. So when the stakes are this high, you got to bring out all the stops that you got, man.

"They know me, this league knows what I do, I'm doing anything I can to help my team win," Ross said.

That includes sacrificing himself for the sake of the coveted championship.

"You can pull my lip off if we win 3 more games," Ross said. (READ: Jones brushes off San Miguel mind games in PBA finals)

San Miguel will seek to make it two wins in a row against TNT in Game 3 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 9. – Rappler.com