Terrence Jones registers a near triple-double as the KaTropa erase a double-digit deficit to seize a 2-1 series lead over the Beermen

Published 9:49 PM, August 09, 2019

REDEMPTION. Off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss in Game 2, TNT redeems itself against San Miguel. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Jones imposed his will on both ends to propel TNT to a 115-105 comeback win over San Miguel in Game 3 of the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 9.

Ejected in the crucial stretch of their double-overtime Game 2 loss, Jones kept his cool just enough to keep himself in the match and deliver 37 points off 5 triples on top of 18 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 blocks.

That to go along with 4 locals breaching double figures proved to be the key for the KaTropa in digging themselves out of a 17-point hole as they seized a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven affair.

Jones, who feared another ejection after headbutting Chris Ross in the opening quarter, remained composed and scored 13 points in a blistering 24-0 run that swung a 19-36 deficit to a 44-36 advantage.

Don Trollano played the game of his life for TNT with a career-high 18 points as Roger Pogoy scattered 29 points, including back-to-back three-pointers that gave their side a comfortable 113-99 lead with two minutes left.

Game 4 is on Sunday, August 11, at the same venue.

The Scores

TNT 115 - Jones 37, Pogoy 29, Trollano 18, Castro 14, Rosario 13, Heruela 4, Washington 0, Golla 0, Taha 0, Carey 0, D. Semerad 0, Casino 0, Magat 0.

San Miguel 105 - McCullough 27, Fajardo 27, Romeo 13, Pessumal 12, Santos 10, Standhardinger 8, Ross 5, Cabagnot 3, Rosser 0.

Quarters: 18-33, 55-50, 86-78, 115-105.

