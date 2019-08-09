Suffering two busted lips in their first two encounters, Chris Ross gets headbutted by Terrence Jones early in Game 3

Published 12:09 AM, August 10, 2019

MIND GAMES. Chris Ross and Terrence Jones continue to get physical against each other in the PBA finals. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Chris Ross pulled no punches on his opinion on Terrence Jones after the San Miguel guard was headbutted by the TNT import in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals on Friday, August 9.

Suffering two busted lips in their first two encounters, Ross was headbutted by Jones this time during a dead ball in the opening frame.

"He's mentally a baby. Mentally, he's a baby," Ross told reporters. (READ: Ross to continue mind games, says up to Jones to be 'mentally strong')

"I got two busted lips and now a lump from a dude that's mentally three, two years old."

Ross also contested the severity of the referees' calls following the incident as he incurred a technical foul while Jones escaped what could have been his second straight ejection with a flagrant foul penalty 1.

"I got a tech for no reason. I didn't turn and talk to him or anything. They gave me a tech for nothing. They said they thought I said something to him. You can't give a tech for you thinking something," he said.

"That was their explanation to me. I think that's BS. I was going straight and then he came and headbutted me. I thought that was more than an F1. They called what they called but he's mentally a baby."

As he remained on the court, Jones powered a 24-0 run the KaTropa used to erase an early 17-point Beermen lead on the way to 115-105 victory that gave them a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Jones finished with a near triple-double of 37 points off 5 three-pointers to go with 18 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 blocks.

"I thought I've seen people ejected for a headbutt. I guess not today," Ross said.

Chris Ross gets headbutted by Terrence Jones in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.



Ross on Jones: "He's mentally a baby." #PBA2019 #PBAFinals | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/KKxiZXlguf — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 9, 2019

Ross and San Miguel will look to tie the series up in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 11. – Rappler.com