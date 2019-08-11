After nearly 3 years, Castro wins PBA Best Player award again
MANILA, Philippines – There is plenty of gas left in the tank for Jayson Castro.
The 33-year-old emerged as the Best Player of the Conference in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup after helping TNT reach the finals for the first time in two years.
He recorded 1,077 points and bested San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, Blackwater's Ray Parks, Columbian's CJ Perez, and NorthPort's Robert Bolick for his fifth BPC plum and first in nearly 3 seasons.
Putting up 14.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals through the semifinals, Castro accumulated 393 statistical points to go with 458 media, 76 players, and 150 Commissioner's Office votes.
Parks topped the statistical points department with 434 but was behind in the media (100), player (17), and Commissioner's Office (25) votes to wound up with 576 points.
Meanwhile, Fajardo amassed the most player votes with 221 as he finished behind Castro in the race with 762 points.
Perez and Bolick placed 4th and 5th with 428 and 421 points, respectively. – Rappler.com
