Terrence Jones clinches the award after churning out monster numbers and towing TNT back to the finals for the first time in two years

Published 6:31 PM, August 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A cut above the rest.

Terrence Jones' dominance in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup culminated as he captured the Best Import of the Conference award in landslide fashion.

As the catalyst of TNT's finals return after a two-year drought, Jones garnered 1,254 points to dethrone Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee and top San Miguel's Chris McCullough and Rain or Shine's Carl Montgomery.

The former NBA player led all categories, finishing with 584 statistical points and amassing 477 media, 79 player, and 150 Commissioner's Office votes.

Jones normed 30.2 points, 15.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.5 steals through the semifinals and helped bring TNT back to relevance following 3 straight conferences of either missing the playoffs or exiting early in the quarterfinals.

Brownlee had 882 points, McCullough tallied 729 points, while Montgomery chalked up 399 points. – Rappler.com