Staying composed in the endgame this time, the Beermen knot the best-of-seven series at 2-2

Published 9:12 PM, August 11, 2019

ALL TIED UP. Chris McCullough and San Miguel avoid falling into a 1-3 hole against TNT. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel pulled off several key plays in the closing stretch to eke out a 106-101 win over TNT and level the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 11.

The Beermen wasted a double-digit lead for the third straight game in the best-of-seven affair but managed to stay composed in the endgame to knot the series at 2-2.

Import Chris McCullough churned out a monster double-double of 27 points and 22 rebounds, while June Mar Fajardo put up 22 points, including the layup that gave San Miguel a 100-96 lead with 30 seconds left.

TNT still had plenty of time to stage a comeback only to witness Jayson Castro turn the ball over in the ensuing possession as Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross went a perfect 6-of-6 with their foul shots to preserve the win.

Cabagnot finished with 25 points and 5 assists, Von Pessumal added 14 points and 5 rebounds, while Ross filled up the stats sheet with 7 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The loss somehow dampened the celebratory mood for the KaTropa, who swept the individual awards with Terrence Jones bagging the Best Import of the Conference honor and Jayson Castro copping the Best Player of the Conference award.

Game 5 is on Wednesday, August 14, at the same venue. – Rappler.com