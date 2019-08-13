LIVE UPDATES: TNT KaTropa vs San Miguel Beermen - PBA Finals 2019 Game 5
MANILA, Philippines – Back and forth.
TNT and San Miguel both seek to move one win closer from capturing the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup title when they tangle in the pivotal Game 5 of the best-of-seven finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 14.
It has been a seesaw battle with the KaTropa winning Game 1 and Game 3 and the Beermen knotting the series twice with victories in Game 2 and Game 4.
The two teams obviously do not want to give an inch, and Game 5 is only bound to get even more intense after several heated encounters between players from both sides.
KaTropa import Terrence Jones was at the center of chippy plays in Game 4, engaging in shouting and shoving matches with Beermen forwards Arwind Santos and Kelly Nabong, respectively.
Game time in at 7 pm.
Follow Rappler's live blog below:2019 PBACommsCupFinals G5 - Curated tweets by RapplerSports
– Rappler.com
