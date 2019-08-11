Fouled hard by San Miguel's Arwind Santos, TNT import Terrence Jones lets out a roar and figures in a brief staredown in Game 4

Published 11:46 PM, August 11, 2019

MIND GAMES. Arwind Santos admits that he and his teammates have been trying to get into Terrence Jones' head. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Even in the most heated moments, Arwind Santos is able to provide comic relief.

The San Miguel veteran downplayed his shouting match with TNT import Terrence Jones in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals, saying that it happens in any highly charged atmosphere.

Fouled hard by Santos midway through the final quarter, Jones let out a roar as they engaged in a brief staredown before players from both sides came between them to prevent things from escalating.

"Nagsigawan lang, pinaamoy lang niya 'yung hininga niya sa akin. Amoy Amerikano, amoy burger. Sanay na ako doon," Santos said with a grin of the incident that saw him and Jones both whistled for technical fouls.

(We just shouted at each other. He let me smell his breath. It smells American, smells like burger. I'm already used to that.)

"Ganoon talaga kapag minsan nagkakainitan. Gulatan lang naman kung sino ang masisindak. Part lang ng game 'yun eh. Kaya lang mas malakas siyang bumuga kaysa sa akin, in fairness."



(That's what happens when the moment is intense. We just try to intimidate each other. That's part of the game. But in fairness to him, he shouts louder than me.)

The exchange between the two players did not end there, though.

Right after Jones split his free throws, he almost got hit in the face with an elbow by Santos, who hauled down the defensive rebound.

"Akala ko nga tatamaan ko kasi kung tinamaan ko siya, out of the playing court na ako kasi may technical na ako kanina eh. Mabuti na lang nadaplisan lang siya," Santos said.

(I thought I would hit him because if I did, I would already be thrown out of the playing court because I already incurred a technical foul. Fortunately, I only got him a bit.)

"Gusto ko rin sigawan sana ng 'What?' eh, pero baka ma-technical pa ako ulit."

(I also wanted to shout 'What?' at him but I didn't want to get another technical foul.)

Santos admitted he and his teammates have been trying to get into Jones' head.

"Ano rin siya, umiiwas din siya sa mga taunting saka mga tinginan ng mata sa mata. Ayaw din niya eh. Marunong din. Kaya 'pag may mga ganoong scenario, sinasamantala namin, tignan namin kung sino 'yung mapipikon."

(He avoids taunting and looking at us eye to eye. He knows what to do. So when scenarios like that happen, we take advantage of them and see who will get easily angered.)

— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 11, 2019

As the Beermen tied the best-of-seven affair at 2-2 with a 106-101 win, Santos and Co. will look to seize the series lead when they meet the KaTropa in Game 5 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 14. – Rappler.com