Kelly Nabong believes Terrence Jones pushed him because he did not like that TNT fell victim to San Miguel in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals

Published 5:46 PM, August 12, 2019

DEADLOCK. Kelly Nabong and San Miguel tie TNT in the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Add Kelly Nabong to the list of San Miguel players whom TNT import Terrence Jones had a physical encounter with in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Nabong and Jones were involved in a brief shoving match late in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series that saw the Beermen fend off a gutsy comeback stand from the KaTropa to escape with a 106-101 win on Sunday, August 11.

The final score was all but settled with TNT trailing 96-102 in the final 16 seconds before Jones approached a bunch of San Miguel players high-fiving each other for a job well done on his way to their bench.

Nabong and Christian Standhardinger stood in Jones' way, resulting in the KaTropa reinforcement shoving both.

"I just think that he knew the game was over and we already called a timeout and I was trying to high-five my players for a good job and I guess he didn't like the fact that they lost this game so he just pushed me," Nabong said.

While he had to be held back by Beermen import Chris McCullough and head coach Leo Austria, Nabong did not make much of a big deal out of the incident.

"It's fine. That was a little baby push. That was nothing. That's a little softness, a little too much finesse in him," Nabong said as they tied the series at 2-2.

"That was like a flop push, just like he always does – flops." (READ: Comic relief after Arwind-Jones shouting match: 'Amoy burger')

Nabong took another jab at Jones as he talked to a teammate during his interview.

"I'm just talking about Jones flopping all the time. I mean, I thought he was an NBA player. He ain't supposed to flop like that," Nabong said. – Rappler.com