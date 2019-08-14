McCullough comes up clutch as San Miguel stuns TNT for 3-2 lead
MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel moved on the cusp of capturing the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup crown with a rousing 99-94 comeback win over TNT in Game 5 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 14.
Import Chris McCullough delivered the goods in the closing stretch as the Beermen stormed back from 16 points down in the final 10 minutes to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven affair.
The KaTropa were still up 94-93 with a minute left before McCullough unloaded 4 straight points to give his side a 97-94 advantage with 13 seconds remaining.
Jayson Castro missed a potential game-tying triple for TNT in the ensuing play as Chris Ross secured the victory for San Miguel by sinking both of his foul shots.
McCullough scored 19 of his 35 points in the payoff period and added 22 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for the Beermen, who trailed 69-85 at the 10:39 mark.
Game 6 is on Friday, August 16, at the same venue. – Rappler.com
