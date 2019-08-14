Chris McCullough delivers the goods in the closing stretch to help the Beermen storm back from 16 points down in the final 10 minutes

Published 9:37 PM, August 14, 2019

TURN BACK. Chris McCullough and San Miguel pull off a come-from-behind win over TNT. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel moved on the cusp of capturing the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup crown with a rousing 99-94 comeback win over TNT in Game 5 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, August 14.

Import Chris McCullough delivered the goods in the closing stretch as the Beermen stormed back from 16 points down in the final 10 minutes to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven affair.

The KaTropa were still up 94-93 with a minute left before McCullough unloaded 4 straight points to give his side a 97-94 advantage with 13 seconds remaining.

Jayson Castro missed a potential game-tying triple for TNT in the ensuing play as Chris Ross secured the victory for San Miguel by sinking both of his foul shots.

McCullough scored 19 of his 35 points in the payoff period and added 22 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals for the Beermen, who trailed 69-85 at the 10:39 mark.

Game 6 is on Friday, August 16, at the same venue. – Rappler.com