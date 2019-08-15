Despite their heated encounters, Chris Ross displays sportsmanship by helping Terrence Jones get up from the floor

Published 9:13 AM, August 15, 2019

ON THE VERGE. Chris Ross and San Miguel are a win away from another PBA championship. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like everything that had happened between Chris Ross and Terrence Jones in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals is all water under the bridge.

Ross helped Jones get up from the floor early in the final quarter of San Miguel's come-from-behind 99-94 victory over TNT in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals on Wednesday, August 14.

It was a refreshing move from Ross after suffering two busted lips from Jones and being headbutted by the KaTropa import earlier in the best-of-seven affair, but the Beermen guard said it was just a common courtesy.

"Y'all paint me like I'm a terrible person, man. I'm still a nice guy. I'm still a nice dude," said Ross when asked about the gesture, drawing laughs from reporters.

"I pushed him on the floor, I picked him up. It's common courtesy – human being courtesy. I'm a nice person. I'm not a terrible person like people think I am."

"I'm a really nice guy. If I push you on the floor and you fall down, I'm going to help you up."

Knowing the history between the two, fans at the Araneta Coliseum took notice of the act and applauded as Jones patted Ross on the back.

"I don't care what they like, man. As long as it attracts fans to the PBA and gives them something to watch and gives people something to talk about, I'm up for it," Ross said.

What is important to Ross, though, is that San Miguel is one win away from securing a second straight PBA championship after roaring back from 16 points down against TNT in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

The timing of the Beermen taking the series lead for the first time could not have come any better, but Ross knows the KaTropa will pull out all the stops in Game 6 to force a winner-take-all match.

"Based on our experience, the hardest games to win are the first one and the closeout game. Talk 'N Text is a really great team, they have a great import, they've been No. 1 this whole conference.

"We know that they're not going to just lay down on Friday and they're going to give us their best shot. We'll be ready for it. We know what it takes to close out a series."

Game 6 will be staged at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 16. – Rappler.com