PBA summons Arwind over monkey gesture on Jones
MANILA, Philippines – PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will meet with Arwind Santos on Thursday, August 15, to talk about the monkey gesture he made towards Terrence Jones in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.
The San Miguel forward drew flak on social media after he was caught on camera mimicking an ape on the bench after the TNT reinforcement was called for a foul late in the first half.
Santos claimed he was merely trying to get under Jones' skin, but using monkeys as insult to black people is considered racist and frowned upon. (READ: Arwind not sorry for monkey gesture towards Jones)
"Pinatawag ko, mag-uusap kami later (I summoned him. We'll talk later)," Marcial said through text.
Following their 99-94 win in Game 5, the Beermen gained a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and will have a chance to close out the KaTropa in Game 6 at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 16.– Rappler.com
