TNT says Arwind Santos' actions were rude even to his African-American teammates like Chris Ross and Chris McCullough

Published 4:28 PM, August 15, 2019

OVERBOARD. Terrence Jones urges the PBA to take action against Arwind Santos for his monkey gesture. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – TNT said San Miguel veteran Arwind Santos should know better after making a monkey gesture aimed at Terrence Jones in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Santos has been under fire for his actions on the bench as he acted like an ape when Jones got whistled for a foul after a missed shot late in the first half.

The Beemen forward was unapologetic of his behavior and dismissed that it was merely "mind games," but the KaTropa did not buy into his reasoning.

"Racism should never have a place in sports and in life. Even via 'jokes or mind games,'" said TNT team manager Gabby Cui in a statement.

"It's sad that Arwind, who has so much experience and championships, will have to resort to that." (READ: Jones urges PBA to take action on Arwind's monkey gesture)

TNT added that what Santos did was rude to his team, given his teammates Chris Ross, Chris McCullough, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, among others, have African-American blood in them just like Jones.

"He should know better and look at his own teammates before doing those actions. It's disrespectful even to them."

As the PBA summoned Santos, TNT hopes the league will take action.

"The PBA should look into this incident closely. It's not what our league is about."– Rappler.com