Arwind Santos claims he had no bad intentions when he tried annoying Terrence Jones on court with a monkey gesture

Published 5:15 PM, August 15, 2019

SORRY. Arwind Santos says he is just a man who makes mistakes. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos pleaded for forgiveness from Terrence Jones as the San Miguel veteran apologized for his monkey gesture aimed at the TNT import in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Unapologetic hours after his controversial stunt and downplaying it to mere "mind games," Santos said sorry to Jones and the PBA fans after he was criticized for his racist behavior.

"First of all, I would like to say sorry to Terrence Jones. I don't mean anything bad for you. I hope you forgive me. I want to say sorry again," Santos said in a video posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

"Gusto ko rin humingi ng taos pusong pagpapatawad sa mga fans ng Talk N Text, San Miguel, PBA, at sa lahat ng po ng mga nasaktan. Wala po akong masamang intensyon."

(I also want to ask forgiveness from the fans of Talk N Text, San Miguel, the PBA, and to everyone who was hurt. I had no bad intentions.)

Jones already issued a statement urging the PBA to take a "swift, significant action" against Santos for his racial slur and gesture.

TNT, meanwhile, told Santos should have known better given he has several teammates who have African-American blood in them just like Jones.

Santos said he is just a man who makes mistakes.

"Inaamin ko po na mali po ako, sorry po, sana mapatawad niyo po ako. Tao lang po ako nagkakamali lang din po ako. Sana po mapatawad niyo ako. Sorry."



(I admit that I'm wrong. I'm sorry. I hope all of you can forgive me. I'm just human and I make mistakes. I hope all of you can forgive me. Sorry.) – Rappler.com