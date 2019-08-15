PBA commissioner Willie Marcial says Arwind Santos may face a more severe punishment should he repeat his racist action

Published 5:54 PM, August 15, 2019

JUST A MAN. Arwind Santos admits to be in the wrong for his monkey gesture aimed at Terrence Jones. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos has been slapped a hefty P200,000 fine by the PBA for the monkey gesture he made towards Terrence Jones in Game 5 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Santos may face a more severe punishment should he repeat his racist action.

"Walang lugar ang racial discrimination sa basketball at sports in general at sa PBA in particular," Marcial said through a press release.

(Racial discrimination has no place in basketball, sports in general, and the PBA in particular.)

"Hindi pinahihintulutan ng liga 'yung mga ganoong aksyon, at kung maulit pa, mas mabigat na sanction ang ipapataw natin," said Marcial.

(We don't condone that kind of action in this league, and if he does it again, we will mete out a heavier saction.)

Aside from the fine, Santos will also be made to complete 100 hours of community service and will undergo seminar and counseling on equality and racial discrimination.

Marcial apologized to Jones, his family, and to the fans who were outraged by Santos' behavior.

"Bilang commissioner, humihingi ako ng pasensya at pang-unawa kay Mr. Terrence Jones at sa kaniyang pamilya. Ang PBA ay tahanan para sa lahat, bukas para sa lahat at walang kinikilalang kulay, lahi o paniniwala."

(As a commissioner, I ask for forgiveness and understanding from Terrence Jones and his family. The PBA is home to everyone, open to everyone, and is unbiased by color, race, or belief.)

Right after being summoned by Marcial on Thursday, August 15, Santos issued a public apology and said he is just a man who makes mistakes.

"Inaamin ko po na mali po ako, sorry po, sana mapatawad niyo po ako," Santos said.

(I admit that I was wrong. I'm sorry and I hope all of you forgive me.)

Jones had urged the PBA to make a "swift, significant action" on the incident, while his KaTropa team stressed that what Santos did has no place in sports, adding that it's rude not only to Jones but to his African-American teammates in San Miguel as well.

Santos will meet Jones and the KaTropa again in Game 6 where the Beermen, leading 3-2 in the best-of-seven affair, will try to wrap up the series at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 16. – Rappler.com