Romeo hailed Finals MVP as San Miguel rules anew
MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Romeo claimed his first PBA Press Corps Honda Finals Most Valuable Player award after playing a pivotal role for San Miguel in capturing the Commissioner's Cup championship.
The three-time scoring champion proved he remains one of the deadliest guards in the league by averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 6 games against his former team TNT.
Romeo erupted for 29 points in their double-overtime Game 2 win that knotted the series score, scored 22 points in their Game 5 win that gave the Beermen a 3-2 lead, and chalked up 10 points and 7 assists in the closeout Game 6.
He bested teammates June Mar Fajardo and Christian Standhardinger for the plum. – Rappler.com
