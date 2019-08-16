Down 1-2 in the best-of-seven finals series, the Beermen seize the next 3 games for their 27th title in franchise history

Published 9:35 PM, August 16, 2019

CHAMPS AGAIN. San Miguel completes its Cinderella run in the PBA Commissioner's Cup. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel reclaimed the PBA Commissioner's Cup throne with a convincing 102-90 victory over TNT in Game 6 of the finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, August 16.

Down 1-2 in the best-of-seven series, the Beermen displayed the championship pedigree they have been known throughout the years by seizing the next 3 games for their second straight title and 27th overall in franchise history.

Defying great odds has been the theme for San Miguel throughout the conference, barely reaching the playoffs after ending the elimination round at 7th place, winning only 5 of its 11 games.

In Game 5 of the finals, the Beermen were buried by as many as 16 points before staging a fightback for the ages to take the series lead for the first time.

But in the closeout Game 6, San Miguel did not need to pull off another comeback as it led by as many as 19 points behind Chris McCullough, June Mar Fajardo, and Christian Standhardinger and never looked back.

McCullough finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks, Fajardo chalked up 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Standhardinger delivered 18 points and 6 rebounds off the bench.

The Scores

San Miguel 102 – McCullough 35, Fajardo 19, Standhardinger 18, Cabagnot 10, Romeo 10, Ross 7, Pessumal 4, Santos 0.

TNT 90 – Jones 41, Castro 16, Pogoy 13, Rosario 8, Heruela 6, Taha 4, Trollano 2, Washington 0, Reyes 0, D. Semerad 0, Casiño 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 45-35, 74-63, 102-90.

– Rappler.com