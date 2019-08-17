Arwind Santos admits he picked up a ton of lessons following his controversial monkey gesture towards Terrence Jones

Published 9:09 AM, August 17, 2019

MAKING AMENDS. Arwind Santos and Terrence Jones put the incident behind them. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Charge it to experience.

Arwind Santos admitted he picked up a ton of lessons following the controversial monkey gesture he made towards Terrence Jones in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals that earned him the ire of basketball fans.

Issuing a public apology on his social media accounts for his racially charged behavior in Game 5, the San Miguel veteran took the time to say personally say sorry to the TNT import before tip-off in Game 6 on Friday, August 16.

The Beermen end up wrapping up the best-of-seven series for their second straight PBA title, and Santos said Jones' forgiveness made it all sweeter.

"Syempre masayang masaya ako, hindi lang sa championship, [pati na rin] 'yung peace of mind na bago maglaro," he told reporters after the game.

(Of course I'm super happy, not just because of the championship, but also the peace of mind that I had before we played.)

"Naniniwala naman ako na lahat naman ng tao sa mundo, may puso 'yan. Ako, willing naman ako bumaba, mas mababa pa, kahit anong gawin para mag-sorry lang. Aminado naman ako na mali ako."



(I believe that everyone in this world has a heart. I'm willing to do anything just to say sorry. I admit that I'm wrong.)

It had been a rough couple of days for Santos, who drew flak for mimicking an ape as he celebrated when Jones was whistled for a foul following a missed shot late in the first half of Game 5.

Santos seemed to have made it worse when he expressed no regrets of his actions hours after the game, playing it down to mere "mind games" and saying that it depended on Jones to keep his cool.

But after being criticized by the public and slapped a hefty P200,000 fine by the PBA, Santos said he has learned from his mistakes.

Arwind Santos says he learned a lot of lessons after being under fire for his monkey gesture towards Terrence Jones. #PBAFinals #PBA2019 | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/mhwsJLm5DU — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 16, 2019

"[L]esson sa akin ni Lord 'yun na minsan kailangan pag sobrang minsan mataas ka, minsan kailangan mo bumaba muli para magsimula para harapin mo 'yung mga ganiyang sitwasyon na 'wag mong kakalimutan na lagi Siyang nandiyan."

(The Lord's lesson for me is that when you're sometimes too high, you have to step down so you can start again and face the same situations and not forget that He's always there.)

Santos also thanked his support system and vowed to be better.

"Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa mga nagmamalasakit sa akin. Marami akong natutunan sa taon na ito na babaunin ko sa pagtanda ko," Santos said.



(I'm very grateful to all of the people who care for me. I've learned a lot this year that I will carry as I grow old.) – Rappler.com