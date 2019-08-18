Chris McCullough says he would 'love to play' for Gilas Pilipinas after helping San Miguel become the lowest-seeded team in PBA history to win a title

Published 8:54 AM, August 18, 2019

STEADY FORCE. Staying consistently dominant in the entire Commissioner's Cup, Chris McCullough delivers a championship for coach Leo Austria and San Miguel. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – After winning a PBA championship, is suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas next for Chris McCullough?

The former NBA player reiterated his desire to suit up for the Philippine team as a naturalized player after powering San Miguel to the Commissioner's Cup crown against TNT.

"I want to play man. If I get naturalized, I want to play. It's an opportunity for me so I'd love to play," he told reporters.

Joining the Beermen after a horrible 2-5 start, McCullough proved to be the perfect fit as he helped the team clinch 3 of its 4 remaining elimination round games to reach the playoffs at 7th place.

He played a critical role in bucking off a twice-to-beat disadvantage against NorthPort in the quarterfinals and in trouncing the gritty Rain or Shine in the semifinals.

Against the No. 1 KaTropa, McCullough was consistently dominant the same way he was the entire conference.

He averaged 32.3 points and 19.0 rebounds in the last 3 games as the Beermen fought back from a 1-2 series deficit to become the lowest-seeded team in PBA history to win a championship.

Aside from establishing himself as a winner, McCullough is only 24 years old, making him a suitable candidate for Gilas' naturalized spot.

McCullough, though, has his sights set on a potential NBA return first.

"Hopefully I'll be back in the NBA by next year. But if not, I'm back with SMB." – Rappler.com