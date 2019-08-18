Terrence Jones says he will think about giving the PBA another run, but for now, he is focused on getting ready for the next NBA season

Published 4:01 PM, August 18, 2019

RETURNING HOME. Terrence Jones says his experience in the PBA and the Philippines is something he will never forget. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Back to the big league.

Terrence Jones will now turn his attention to a potential NBA comeback after he and TNT fell victim to San Miguel in 6 games for the PBA Commissioner's Cup championship.

"If that opportunity comes, I'll think about it," Jones told reporters when asked he if would return to the PBA for another run.

"But just right now, I'm just moving forward to my next chapter and that's trying to get ready for the NBA season."

After stints with the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, Jones signed with the KaTropa as reinforcement for the mid-season conference.

The 27-year-old turned out to be just what TNT needed, helping the team reach the finals for the first time in two years and clinching the Best Import of the Conference award in landslide fashion.

Jones showed he has remained NBA-caliber by racking up a conference-high 5 triple-doubles, and his dominance did not go unnoticed.

According to a report by Heavy.com, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey confirmed they will bring in Jones for the next season.

"Right now I'm preparing to just be ready for whatever team gives me the opportunity," Jones said.

"If that's Houston, you know, I have a familiar relationship with them, and I know we'll try to go win a championship."

As he returns home to the United States for his next move, Jones said his stay in the Philippines is something he will never forget.

"Just being here to represent the US, my family, my mother to be here to learn a lot was a great experience. Everybody was so warm and welcoming, just appreciative of me being here."

"Fans were nice to me everywhere I went. Just showing me a lot of gratitude and it was a humbling experience for me. I love being here. I love having my camp for kids, giving back to the community.

"Even if I don't play, I definitely want to come back and still do stuff like that. Man, overall it was just a great experience for me." – Rappler.com