Published 2:55 PM, August 22, 2019

FAREWELL. Alex Compton ends his coaching stint with Alaska after 5 years. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Compton will no longer call the shots for Alaska in the PBA.

Compton has resigned from his post as head coach for the Aces and will be replaced by Jeff Cariaso, the team announced through a statement released to the media on Thursday, August 22.

According to Compton, he was asked by Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu to step down and he respected the request.

"I accepted his direction and have agreed to resign as head coach of the Alaska Aces. It has been an honor for me to coach such a storied franchise," Compton said in the release.

"I have made great relationships and have a lot of love for people in the organization. Being a part of the Alaska family has meant a lot to me and my family and we will always treasure our time with the Aces."

Through 5 years as Aces head coach spanning 15 conferences, Compton towed the team to 5 finals appearances but fell short of the grand prize each time.

Meanwhile, Cariaso won 5 of his 7 PBA championships with Alaska during his time as a player, even helping the franchise secure a rare Grand Slam in 1996.

Cariaso served as deputy to Compton since 2015.

"He has the full trust of management and we trust the team will likewise work hard to support him," Uytengsu said of Cariaso.

"We also hope Jeff will become the first Alaska player to win championships both as a player and as a head coach."

With import Mike Harris returning for the Governors' Cup – where they reached the finals last year – the Aces seek to capture their 15th PBA crown.

"Truly a blessing to elevate into this level of leadership. I am honored for the opportunity, and genuinely humbled as I face the challenge," Cariaso said. – Rappler.com