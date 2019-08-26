Mike Harris helped lead Alaska to the finals of the PBA Governors' Cup last year and captured the Best Import of the Conference award

Published 4:50 PM, August 26, 2019

NOT COMING BACK. Mike Harris hopes nothing but the best for Alaska. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Mike Harris will not be able to complete his unfinished business with Alaska in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The tireless import bared he will not be returning for the season-ending tourney as the Aces decided to go a different direction following the resignation of Alex Compton and the transition of Jeff Cariaso as head coach.

"[T]he new coaching staff has decided to go another way. They're not going to bring me back this year," Harris said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to continue with my guys and a chance for shooting that 15th championship."

In his lone conference with the team, Harris helped lead Alaska to the finals of the Governors' Cup last year before they fell to Magnolia in 6 games.

Harris also won the Best Import of the Conference award, making him the most logical choice to reinforce the Aces in their bid to end a seven-year title drought.

"I thought I was coming back, I was excited. The new coaching staff decided to go another route," Harris said.

Despite the news, Harris hopes nothing but the best for Alaska and thanked the fans who showed him love during his time in the PBA.

"I hope you continue to follow me and support me throughout my career. You never know what's next. But thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

"Hope you guys have a chance to compete for a championship this season." – Rappler.com