Eloy Poligrates knocks down 11 three-pointers to break James Martinez's 58-point feat recorded two years ago

Published 7:16 PM, August 26, 2019

SCORING MACHINE. Eloy Poligrates is in his bag for Marinerong Pilipino. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Eloy Poligrates erupted for a PBA D-League record of 67 points as he carried Marinerong Pilipino to a 141-97 rout of iWalk in the 2019 Foundation Cup at the Arena in San Juan on Monday, August 26.

The Camotes Island native scorched hot with an 11-of-25 clip from downtown and collected 5 assists and 2 rebounds to break James Martinez's 58-point feat for most points in D-League history recorded in August 2016.

"Nakita namin 'yung score ni Poli, sabi namin kayang abutan 'yung record ni James. Binigyan namin siya ng chance na habulin at sobrang ganda ng laro niya," said coach Yong Garcia.

(We saw Poli's score and we said he can break James' record. We gave him a chance to chase the record and he had a great game.)

Poligrates caught fire early on, pouring 15 points in the opening frame as the Skippers slowly broke the game open with a 31-20 opener.

It did not take long before the Cebuano guard's explosion allowed Marinerong Pilipino to hold a lead as high as 47, 122-75, with 4:19 remaining in the game.

More than anything, Poligrates waxing hot also helped the Skippers remain unscathed at 5-0 in Group A, as well as securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

It was not all Poligrates, though, with JR Alabanza and Rev Diputado both scoring 11 points and Will McAloney adding 10 points and 5 rebounds in the big victory.

iWalk banked on Wowie Escosio, who scored 23 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat as the Chargers sunk to a 2-3 record.

Meanwhile, BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare clinched a playoff berth after outlasting McDavid-La Salle Araneta, 112-100.

Joshua Fontanilla led the balanced attack with 24 points on a 3-of-7 shooting from downtown, alongside 6 assists and 3 steals as the Saints stayed immaculate at 4-0 in Group B.

Irven Palencia added 14 points, Clarence Tiquia and Junjie Hallare had 12, and Malian big man Mohammad Pare notched a double-double with his 13 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

The win, however, left a bad taste in the mouth of coach Stevenson Tiu as BRT Sumisip-Basilan's defense sputtered and let McDavid-La Salle Araneta go on a 44-percent shooting clip.

"Taken for grated nila 'yung defense. May moments na good pero may times na nagpapabaya. Kailangan ma-check namin 'yung tendencies na ganiyan," the veteran mentor said.

(They were taking our defense for granted. There were good moments but there were times when they were negligent. We need to check those tendencies.)

"Akala nila easy going na open court, pataasan lang ng score. So sinabi ko na i-treat natin ang every team as a challenge."

(They think it's just easy going in the open court and the only thing that matters is having the higher score. I told them to treat every team as a challenge.)

Henry Iloka's late assault allowed the Stallions to eat up what was once a 24-point advantage down to 10, 100-110, but time just was not on their side as they remained at the cellar at 0-4.

The Nigerian Iloka wound up with 32 points, 28 rebounds, and 6 blocks in the defeat.

Eduardo Doroteo chipped in 22 points, 7 boards, and 2 assists, while Jobert Medina had 15 points, 6 dimes, and 4 rebounds for McDavid-La Salle Araneta.

The Scores

Marinerong Pilipino vs iWalk

Marinerong Pilipino 141 - Poligrates 67, Diputado 11, Alabanza 11, McAloney 10, Yee 8, Arim 8, Jamon 7, Rios 6, Clarito 5, Solis 4, Reverente 2, Ilagan 2, Sara 0, Juanico 0.

iWalk 97 - Escosio 23, Bregondo 15, Belencion 14, Ax. Inigo 11, Ac. Inigo 9, Canada 8, Koga 7, Cruz 4, Parker 4, Lozada 2.

Quarters: 31-20, 63-36, 102-61, 141-97.

BRT Sumisip-St. Clare vs McDavid-La Salle Araneta

BRT Sumisip-St. Clare 112 - Fontanilla 24, Palencia 14, Pare 13, Hallare 12, Tiquia 12, Dumapig 9, Bautista 9, Ng 5, Collado 5, Penaredondo 5, Lunor 4, Rubio 0, Decano 0.

McDavid-La Salle Araneta 100 - Iloka 32, Doroteo 22, Medina 15, Briones 12, Batungbakal 6, Aquino 5, Balbuena 4, Esteban 2, Lorenzo 2, Correche 0, Pena 0, Ombao 0.

Quarters: 25-16, 54-38, 84-63, 112-100.

– Rappler.com