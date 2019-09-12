MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater is set to field former PBA Best Import Marqus Blakely as the Elite's reinforcement for the PBA Governor’s Cup to replace the injured Aaron Fuller, team manager Patrick Aquino confirmed to Rappler Sports on Thursday, September 12.

The two-time Governor's Cup champion looks to mesh with his new teammates starting in the East Asia Super League's Terrific 12 tournament – where several PBA teams will see action for tuneup – in Macau from September 17 to 22.

Blakely will then be expected to lead the team to contention along with Allein Maliksi, Mac Belo and Best Player of the Conference runner-up Ray Parks.

Prior to joining the Elite, Blakely last played in 2018 with the TNT KaTropa, averaging 23.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks. However, these numbers were not enough to lift TNT to the playoffs that year.

Blakely found more success in 2013 and 2014, leading the San Mig Coffee Mixers (now Magnolia Hotshots) to a rare title Grand Slam – with no teams ever replicating the feat since then. – Rappler.com