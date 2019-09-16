MANILA, Philippines – Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) maximized its win-once incentive and downed Black Mamba, 82-71, in the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup quarterfinals at the Paco Arena on Monday, September 16.

Papa Ndiaye led the Engineers with 22 points and 9 rebounds in the win that completed the semis cast.

Rey De Mesa supplied 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Bryan Santos added 10 markers for TIP.

The Engineers held a 30-14 second-quarter lead before Black Mamba rallied back to take a 46-44 edge off a pair of Jay Gadon free throws.

But TIP answered back with a 16-5 run – punctuated by a Jun Bonsubre triple en route to restoring an 11-point lead, 60-49, with 7:26 left to play – and the game would never be in question from then on.

"We just kept at it," said coach Potit De Vera. "From start to finish, we just kept at what we keep practicing every day."

TIP now sets its sights on its best-of-three semifinals against Marinerong Pilipino, which, coincidentally, was its partner in the 2018 Foundation Cup. That joint venture resulted in a semis trip.

"Poetic justice, right? Marinero-TIP last conference," said De Vera. "We're going to compete hard against them."

Billy Ray Robles finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to set the pace for the Energy Drink.

Dahrell Caranguian made 17 points and 10 rebounds as the only other double-digit scorer for Black Mamba.

Earlier, BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare hardly broke a sweat in entering the semifinals, blasting Hyperwash in a dominant 180-117 win.

Cris Dumapig finished with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Saints in the victory that rewrote the developmental league's history books once again.

BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare's 180-point output is the highest ever tallied, eclipsing the 161 points it also set in a 161-122 conquest of the Black Mamba Energy Drink last September 2.

The Saints' 108 second half points also shattered the previous high of 95 for most points scored in a half, while their 60-point third quarter also broke the mark for most points in a period of 53.

James Manacho and Japs Bautista had 18 points apiece as a total of 11 players finished in double figures for BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare.

"I'm happy we reached the semis but we were still not pushed to the limit," said BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare coach Stevenson Tiu in English.

The Saints were quick to seize control of the match early after a 23-9 start, but the Vipers showed some signs of life when it knocked to within three, 54-51, with 1:58 left in the first half.

But BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare answered with an 18-0 run to end the half in its favor, 72-51, before riding that wave of momentum for that historic 60-point third-quarter assault and cruise to the 63-point demolition job.

The Saints have now gone unbeaten through 7 games and will now turn their focus to Centro Escolar University in the best-of-three semifinals.

JR Cawaling led Hyperwash with 27 points in the defeat.

The Scores

TIP vs Black Mamba

TIP 82 - Ndiaye 22, De Mesa 12, B. Santos 10, Daguro 9, Carurucan 8, Tumalip 6, Bonsubre 5, Cenal 5, Alattica 3, Sandagon 2, Pinca 0, I. Santos 0.

Black Mamba 71 - Robles 21, Caranguian 17, Derige 8, Terso 7, Vidal 5, Gadon 4, Medina 3, Bolos 2, Balucanag 2, Castro 2, Sison 0, Vitug 0.

Quarters: 17-10, 30-23, 52-49, 82-71.

St. Clare vs Hyperwash

BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare 180 - Dumapig 21, Manacho 18, Bautista 18, Penaredondo 17, Hallare 14, Fontanilla 13, Tiquia 12, Santos 12, Rubio 11, Decano 11, Gabo 10, Pare 10, Collado 9, Batino 4.

Hyperwash 117 - Cawaling 27, Dadjilul 18, Casajeros 10, Fortuna 9, Mirza 5, Bringas 5, Ferrer 5, Buenafe 5, Penaflor 5, Jumao-as 4, De Ocampo 2, Cariaga 0, Julkipli 0.

Quarters: 28-15, 72-51, 132-87, 180-117.

– Rappler.com