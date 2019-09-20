MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort is bound to get even more dangerous in the PBA Governors' Cup with veteran Sean Anthony nearing his hardcourt return following the removal of bone spurs on his left ankle.

Anthony was reduced to a spectator as his side arrested a massive collapse against Rain or Shine and hacked out a 99-94 victory on Friday, September 20, as he continues to recover from the surgery.

"Estimated time is 6 weeks. Today is exactly 6 weeks," the 33-year-old forward told reporters after the game.

"So instead of just going like into it, I just decided to skip today and test it out on practice next week."



The Batang Pier seemed to have missed the presence of Anthony after nearly blowing a 24-point lead in the second half.

Down 87-97, the Elasto Painters unloaded 7 straight points to shave their deficit to 3 points with 4 seconds remaining.

However, that was the closest Rain or Shine could get as Robert Bolick saved the day for NorthPort with the deciding free throws.

"We're able to close it out and Rob hit those two big free throws to close out the game. So it's a good win," Anthony said.

NorthPort will have its mettle tested against defending champion Magnolia next Friday, September 27, at the Araneta Coliseum and Anthony hinted that could be the game he suits up again.

"I'm good, recovery's going well. Already doubled the range of motion in my ankle. It's strong and it feels good," Anthony said.

"Maybe you'll see me play Friday or not." – Rappler.com