MANILA, Philippines – Coach Yeng Guiao felt there was "bad intention" after Poy Erram got his left arm clipped by Dave Marcelo early in the PBA Governors' Cup clash between NLEX and Phoenix

Erram was subbed out with 11 minutes left in the first half as he grimaced in pain resulting from having his and Marcelo's arms entangled during a rebounding battle.

As a precautionary measure, Erram – after logging in just 5 minutes – did not return to the game and was brought to the hospital to have his arm checked for injuries.

"If you see the tape, he made a forceful motion to really bend his arm," said Guiao, who was whistled for a technical foul following the incident.

"I felt that there was bad intention when they did that."

Even without Erram, the Road Warriors managed to stay in the game and turned the tides with a furious 42-point third-quarter surge en route to a 123-116 win on Saturday, September 21.

The victory, however, did not make Guiao forget the fact that he may lose a valuable player in their upcoming games.

"I think that thing should be looked at by the PBA. They are not regular fouls," Guiao said.



For his part, Marcelo denied that he planned to hurt Erram, who was once his teammate back when they were still with Blackwater.

"Me and Poy are super close because we're both from Blackwater," Marcelo said in Filipino. "That wasn't intentional. Our arms just got entangled."

"I heard that he's brought to the hospital. I will call him to check up on him. But I didn't mean to hurt him." – Rappler.com