MANILA, Philippines – Meralco gave defending champion Magnolia a rude awakening in their 2019 PBA Governors' Cup debut with a come-from-behind 98-92 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, September 21.

Chris Newsome, import Allen Durham, and Raymond Almazan all had double-double performances as the Bolts stormed back from a 16-point hole to kick off their campaign on the right track.

The 3 players proved crucial in the endgame with Newsome knocking down the triple that cut the Hotshots' lead to 92-89 before Durham and Almazan sank another pair of three-pointers for a 95-92 advantage.

Magnolia failed to score in the final 4 minutes as Baser Amer secured the victory for Meralco with a pair of free throws with less than 30 seconds left.

Newsome finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Durham – who is back with the team for the fourth straight Governors' Cup – delivered 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Meanwhile, Almazan had his best game since getting acquired by the Bolts with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks – including the swat on Mark Barroca with 17 seconds left that closed all doors on a Hotshots comeback.

John Pinto had 9 points, Bryan Faundo added 8 points, while Amer chimed in 7 points for Meralco.

Romeo Travis paced Magnolia with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals, but his side just could not protect its lead after being outscored 50-35 in the second half.

The Hotshots were in prime position to start their title-retention bid on a winning note as they led 49-33 in the first half before they fizzled out.

Paul Lee had 20 points, Barroca put up 18 points and 7 rebounds, Peter June Simon scored 12 points, and Ian Sangalang added 11 points and 11 rebounds in the loss. – Rappler.com