MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine vented its ire on Columbian after a conference-opening defeat in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, hacking out a 96-90 victory at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 22.

Falling short of their comeback attempt against NorthPort two days ago, the Elasto Painters made sure to keep it close this time and proved to be the better team in the endgame behind import Joel Wright.

Wright finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks and scored 8 of his team's last 10 points – including 3 straight buckets that put Rain or Shine up 93-89 with 14 seconds remaining.

The Dyip – raring for their first back-to-back wins since the 2017 Commissioner's Cup – cut their deficit to 3 points off a Khapri Alston freebie only to witness Wright and Ed Daquioag sink 3 straight foul shots for the Elasto Painters.

Rey Nambatac came off the bench and contributed 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in the win, Javee Mocon had 10 points and 8 rebounds, while Ping Exciminiano added another 10 points.

Mark Borboran and Daquioag chipped in 9 and 8 points, respectively, for Rain or Shine.

Fresh from an impressive 38-point and 22-rebound outing in his PBA debut, Alston had the defense on his heels and was limited to 23 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists against 6 turnovers for Columbian.

CJ Perez put up 22 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Glenn Khobuntin and Juami Tiongson churned out 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 96 - Wright 30, Nambatac 17, Exciminiano 10, Mocon 10, Borboran 9, Daquioag 8, Torres 7, Norwood 2, Rosales 2, Ponferada 1, Onwubere 0, Yap 0, Belga 0.

Columbian 90 - Alston 23, Perez 22, Khobuntin 14, Tiongson 10, McCarthy 9, Cahilig 5, Camson 3, Calvo 2, Flores 2, Celda 0, Reyes 0, Gabriel 0, Faundo 0, Gabayni 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 44-44, 66-63, 96-90.

– Rappler.com