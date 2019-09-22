MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra got off to a crushing start in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup after giving Alaska a sound 102-83 beating at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, September 22.

Super import Justin Brownlee churned out his usual numbers of 30 points, 22 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists as the Gin Kings turned the tides early to keep the Aces winless in two games.

Alaska unloaded 7 unanswered points to start the game, but that was the last time it held the upper hand after Ginebra erected a 16-2 spurt and ended the opening quarter comfortably up at 29-13.

From there, the Gin Kings only needed to preserve their lead, which grew to as large as 24 points, 72-48, in the second half.

Drawing praise from Ginebra coach Tim Cone with his progression during the break, Greg Slaughter proved as good as advertised with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Art dela Cruz had 12 points.

Stanley Pringle added 10 points and 6 assists, LA Tenorio churned out 9 points, 8 assists, and 2 steals, Scottie Thompson put up 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Japeth Aguilar chimed in 8 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Justin Watts finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals in the loss, while Vic Manuel was the only other Aces player in double figures with 14 points and 8 rebounds. – Rappler.com