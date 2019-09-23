MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University got back at BRT Sumisip Basilan-St Clare, 83-68, to force a decider in their 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup semifinal series at Paco Arena on Monday, September 23.

Senegalese big man Malick Diouf was all over the floor, powering the Scorpions with 20 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals, and 3 assists in the bounce-back victory.

"We know that if we lose, we go home. We just have to come out, compete, and fight, and that's what we did because last game we gave up the fight," said CEU coach Derrick Pumaren.

Rich Guinitaran produced 19 points and 3 rebounds, Jerome Santos supplied 17 points, 8 boards, 3 dimes, 2 steals, and 1 block, while Franz Diaz chipped in 14 markers.

CEU pulled away with an 11-3 blitz that turned a slim 51-43 lead into a 62-46 advantage after a Kyle Sunga bucket with 1:29 left in the 3rd period.

The Scorpions would lead by as many as 23 points, 73-50, following a Guinitaran jumper with 8:18 minutes left in the final chapter before walking away with the 15-point victory.

"I think our defense clicked today," said Pumaren as CEU forced the opposition to commit 27 turnovers.

Jhaps Bautista had 11 points and 4 rebounds to lead BRT Sumisip-St Clare in the defeat that snapped its eight-game winning streak since the start of the conference.

Joshua Fontanilla added 10 markers, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds for the Saints, who played without head coach Stevenson Tiu due to illness.

Meanwhile, Marinerong Pilipino submerged Technological Institute of the Philippines, 96-79, to sweep its way to the finals.

Byron Villarias buried 7 treys for the Skippers to finish with 25 points, including 8 in a decisive 17-0 run that put them up 78-58 heading into the final quarter.

Jhonard Clarito produced 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, William McAloney supplied 11 points and 7 boards, and Santi Santillan chimed in 10 markers in the victory.

"We're happy we're in the finals, but we'll be happier if we win the championship," said coach Yong Garcia as Marinerong Pilipino made its first-ever finals appearance.

The dam eventually broke in the payoff period as the Skippers enjoyed a lead as high as 28 points, 92-64, following a Jordan Rios bucket with 6:36 left en route to their ninth straight win this conference.

Christian Daguro paced the Engineers with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Senegalese big man Papa Ndiaye had 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks, while Guilber Carurucan supplied 15 markers and 6 assists in the defeat.

The Scores

CEU vs BRT Sumisip Basilan-St Clare

CEU 83 - Diouf 20, Guinitaran 19, Santos 17, Diaz 14, Bernabe 6, Sunga 3, Tagal 2, De Ocampo 2, Tuadles 0.

BRT Sumisip Basilan-St Clare 68 - Bautista 11, Fontanilla 10, Dumapig 9, Hallare 7, Collado 6, Batino 5, Pare 5, Rubio 5, Gabo 3, Manacho 3, Peñaredondo 3, Tiquia 1, Santos 0.

Quarters: 24-19, 37-33, 66-50, 83-68.

Marinerong Pilipino vs TIP

Marinerong Pilipino 96 - Villarias 25, Clarito 13, McAloney 11, Santillan 10, Reverente 7, Rios 7, Poligrates 7, Solis 5, Diputado 4, Yee 3, Mangahas 2, Alabanza 2, Ilagan 0.

TIP 79 - Daguro 17, Ndiaye 16, Carurucan 15, De Mesa 9, Cenal 8, B. Santos 5, Tumalip 4, Tan 3, Monte 2, I. Santos 0, Pinca 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 47-40, 78-58, 96-79.

– Rappler.com