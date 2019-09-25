MANILA, Philippines – The TNT KaTropa got their campaign off to a hot start with a one-sided triumph over Blackwater, 135-107, in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday, September 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

TNT import KJ McDaniels led the KaTropa with 41 points off a 16-of-23 clip from the field, while Roger Pogoy and Jayson Castro chipped in 22 and 17 points, respectively.

Don Trollano also stepped up for TNT as he went on a personal 7-0 run midway through the 3rd quarter to help widen the gap to 18 points, 76-58. He finished with 17 markers.

McDaniels made a one-handed statement slam while drawing a foul in the 9:13 mark of the 4th quarter. He then followed it up with a layup that kept the TNT lead up at 20 points, 105-85.

TNT controlled the game from the get-go that saw McDaniels tally 20 points at the half to prop up the sharpshooting 2019 Commissioners' Cup finalist's 65% field goal clip.

Blackwater showed signs of life at the 5:31 mark of the 2nd quarter as Roi Sumang sparked a 13-0 run to trim the Blackwater deficit to 10 points, 43-53.

Ray Parks Jr topscored for Blackwater with 39 points in the losing effort.

The Scores

TNT 135 – McDaniels 41, Pogoy 22, Rosario 18, Castro 17, Trollano 17, Vosotros 7, De Leon 5, Magat 4, D. Semerad 4, Carey 0, Washington 0, Casiño 0.

Blackwater 107 – Parks 39, Maliksi 18, Sumang 14, Belo 12, Digregorio 11, Jose 8, Blakely 4, Alolino 2, Dario 2, Cortez 0, Sena 0, Desiderio 0, Al-Hussaini 0, Cruz 0.

Quarters: 34-19, 63-46, 97-80, 135-107.

– Rappler.com