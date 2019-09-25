MANILA, Phlippines – The San Miguel Beermen silenced the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 130-119, to open their 2019 PBA Governors' Cup bid on Wednesday, September 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

American import Dez Wells racked up 42 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in his PBA debut with the 2019 Commissioners' Cup champions.

Alex Cabagnot erupted for 23 points, while Arwind Santos chipped in 18 points for the Beermen.



San Miguel managed to pull away in the 2nd quarter as Wells' back-to-back baskets brought it to a double-digit lead, 44-34.

Phoenix then staged a second-half rally led by Eugene Phelps that cut the deficit to 4 points, 79-75, in the 7:53 mark of the 3rd quarter.

But San Miguel denied the Fuel Masters' comeback effort with 15-0 run that saw Arwind Santos and Wells come up for two statement dunks that stretched the lead to 26 points, 103-77.

Phoenix attempted to bounce back with the combined efforts of Phelps and Matthew Wright in the payoff period, but it wasn't enough to overcome the damage inflicted by the Beermen earlier.

Phelps posted a massive double-double of 41 points and 20 rebounds in the losing effort. – Rappler.com