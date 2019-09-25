MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva can start practicing with the Phoenix Fuel Masters starting Thursday, September 26, according to head coach Louie Alas.

Abueva – who was suspended indefinitely last June – completed his community service and was allowed by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial to join his team's training sessions.

"The Beast" looks to get back into playing form and be ready as soon as his suspension gets lifted.

"Bukas daw (September 26) magpapakundisyon siya sa amin. So magweweights. Sabi ko sige magshooting ka sa amin, kasi light practice lang," said Alas after Phoenix absorbed its second straight loss early in the conference versus San Miguel, 130-119.

"This is super good news. Kasi ngayon at least may natatanaw ka nang liwanag doon sa dulo ng tunnel."

(Calvin will start conditioning and weight training with us on September 26. I told him that he can start shooting and light practice. This is super good news because we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with regards to his indefinite suspension.)

Abueva was slapped with an indefinite suspension after back-to-back on-court incidents during the 2019 Commissioner's Cup.

On May 31, he figured in a verbal spat with Ray Parks' girlfriend Maika Rivera and was seen on video making masturbatory gestures.

Two days later, Abueva was involved in another hullabaloo after clotheslining import Terrence Jones in an 88-114 blowout loss to TNT, where the controversial forward even broke into a dance after getting ejected. – Rappler.com